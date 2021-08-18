ST. ALBANS — Volunteer divers are trying to help a 19-year-old find a prosthetic leg that he lost while tubing on a Maine pond.
“We hit a bump and I felt my leg loosening up, and I just got this feeling, uh-oh,” Charlie Smith, of New Hampshire, told News Center Maine.
He tumbled into the water at Big Indian Pond in Somerset County, and the leg came off. It quickly sank in the murky water.
“We took to the Facebook St. Albans group and just said, ‘Is there anybody out there that wants to go scuba diving for a leg?’” said Charlie’s mother.
Since making the post on Friday, Aug. 13, two off-duty Maine state troopers volunteered to look for Charlie’s prosthetic leg. Others also made offers to help.
The Smiths estimate the prosthesis cost $40,000.
Right now, Charlie is using an older prosthetic leg that he’s outgrown, and the Smiths have started the process of getting a new one.
Charlie said it’s been difficult to lose some of his mobility, but he’s heartened by all of the offers of assistance. “It was really shocking because no one expected that much help to be offered,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Polish Olympian auctions off silver medal to help pay for infant stranger’s surgery
-
Lakes Region Weekly
New businesses prepare for opening at Windham Mall
-
Business
Popular South Portland cafe ends its long run
-
South Portland Sentry
Committee looking for volunteers
-
Local & State
Stressed by summer visitors, Stonington forced to buy water for its municipal supply
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.