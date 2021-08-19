ANSON — A local person has died after their vehicle veered into the Kennebec River on Thursday morning, police said.

In a phone call on Thursday, Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell confirmed that one person has died after their vehicle went into the Kennebec River, but had little information as the department was notifying family and continuing to investigate at the scene.

Mitchell said that the vehicle was exiting Good & Plenty Diner, on Main Street, in the Anson Village. He did not have additional information available.

This story will be updated.

