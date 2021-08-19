Two women from the Portland Boxing Club won silver medals at the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Portland’s Liz Leddy, a three-time national Golden Gloves champion, advanced to the championship bout in the 132-pound lightweight division before losing a 5-0 decision to Neida Ibarra of Tulsa. Leddy made it to the finals by winning a 5-0 decision win over Karma El-Chanti of Detroit in the quarterfinals and a 4-1 victory over Yana Tomalcheva of New York in the semifinals.

Kate Zehr of South Portland earned a silver medal in her first national tournament by making it to the championship bout of the 125-pound featherweight division. Zehr defeated Kendra Adams of Salt Lake City, 4-1, in the quarterfinals and beat Olivia Blechschmidt of Miami, 3-2 in the semifinals before losing to Lizbeth Retiz of Houston, 5-0, in the finals.

