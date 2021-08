NEW ORLEANS — Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back.

The Saints plan to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season but have said that, in accordance with various local and state protocols, only fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game may attend.

The Saints previously stated that fans who had chosen to maintain their ticket accounts for this season would not be eligible for refunds as they had been in 2020, when government restrictions prevented large crowds in the dome.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who opposes mask mandates, called on state officials Wednesday to withhold funding for ongoing improvements of the state-owned Superdome unless the Saints agreed to provide refunds.

The Saints, in turn, announced the new refund policy on Thursday, noting that just 120 account holders previously requested refunds — and that anyone else who wants a refund must make a request by Tuesday.

“Last season, we made the decision to offer refunds or rollover accounts to the following season because we knew government regulations would not allow us to fulfill a full season of attendance,” Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said. “This is not the case this season. Based on current city and state regulations allowing full capacity, we did not plan to offer refunds for season tickets, as has been our standard policy.”

However, Bensel noted, the Saints have received “thousands of calls” from fans wanting to purchase season tickets made available by current account holders seeking refunds.

“Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats” rather than see other fans who’d previously requested refunds sell their tickets to visiting fans on the secondary market, Bensel added.

Bensel also noted that the Saints will allow ticketed fans who show up to the Superdome without proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain entry to games if they receive a free vaccination being offered at the dome with help from Ochsner Health System, one of the club’s chief sponsors.

JETS: Defensive end Carl Lawson was scheduled to have an MRI on his injured Achilles tendon on Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Lawson was carted off the field during the team’s joint practice with the Green Pay Packers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the nature of the injury.

Lawson was hurt during the Jets’ red-zone drills period while facing the Packers’ offense. He fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers immediately raced to the defensive end.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He is having an outstanding training camp, undoubtedly among the Jets’ top performers this summer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »