Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, top-ranked Nelly Korda began her bid for a second major title by shooting 5-under 67 in the first round to share the clubhouse lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys in overcast, chilly but largely wind-free conditions over the links at Carnoustie. She was tied for the lead with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who drove into a bunker at the last and missed a 10-footer for par.

The 23-year-old Korda is the new star of women’s golf, having climbed to No. 1 by winning the PGA Championship in June and following that up by winning the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo this month. The American has four wins in 14 events in 2021 and said she has a “target on my back” in Scotland for the last of the five majors.

“You kind of strive to be in this position, so it feels good,” she said.

Korda, who wore bulky, oven-style mitts between shots at times during the morning, rebounded from her second bogey of the day, at No. 12, by making a downhill putt for birdie at the next and picked up another shot at the par-5 14th after reaching the green in two. She finished birdie-birdie by hitting her approach close at No. 18 with an 8-iron from the center of the fairway.

PGA: Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying. The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.

Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.

Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup. The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain’s picks after the Tour Championship.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic, who took back the red leader’s shirt with his second-place finish.

Cort Nielsen was part of an early five-man breakaway on the mostly flat 158.3-kilometer (98.3-mile) ride along Spain’s eastern coast. The Danish rider had just enough left to cross the finish line ahead of Roglic at the top of a short but steep ascent near the Cullera Castle overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. It was the fourth stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour for Cort Nielsen, who also has a stage win at the Tour de France.

Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, reclaimed the race lead that he had held for the first two stages. Kenny Ellisonde lost the lead he held for one day after he struggled throughout the final stretches of the stage.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years.

The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee, which is based in Iowa. The company has been slowly increasing its presence in IndyCar as an occasional sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

