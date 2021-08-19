Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 25, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be provided for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated is required and hand sanitizer is available.
