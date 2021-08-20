Members of Maine’s Afghan-American community gathered in Monument Square in Portland Friday afternoon to call attention to the plight of loved ones facing turmoil in Afghanistan.

About 50 Afghan-Americans attended the demonstration, chanting slogans in Afghan and English, and carrying signs such as “Free Afghanistan,” “Afghan Lives Matter” and “We Do Not Trust the Taliban.”

Many criticized President Biden and other world leaders for failing to stop the Taliban from seizing power as U.S. forces withdrew. Some cried out as they described how the Taliban have hurt their families in the past and still threaten them today.

“We stand here today under tragic circumstances,” said Neilab Habibzai, 23, of Portland. “The world failed Afghanistan.”

Afghan-Americans watched in horror last weekend as news reports showed the Taliban had seized power again just two weeks before the United States was expected to complete its troop withdrawal after two decades of war in Afghanistan. Many question whether the oppressive Islamist military organization will form the “open, inclusive” government that has been promised by a Taliban spokesman.

The Afghan community in Maine numbers about 50 families, or about 300 to 400 people, some of whom came here after helping U.S.-led forces oust the Taliban from power in 2001. Now, the Western-backed government that replaced the Taliban has collapsed and many Afghans are being evacuated or attempting to flee the country.

This story will be updated.

