Tonight’s sold-out Brandi Carlile concert at Thompson’s Point in Portland has been postponed for a week because the singer-songwriter isn’t feeling well enough to perform.

In a short Twitter post Friday afternoon, Carlile said she woke up Friday morning feeling “horribly sick” and realized she could not perform this weekend. She assured her fans her illness was not related to COVID-19.

“Heartbroken to say I woke up today feeling horribly sick and I will not be able to perform this weekend. Just to put everyone’s minds at ease, this is not a COVID-related illness. I wanted to let you know how terribly sorry I am and I hope to see you all very soon.”

The presenter of Carlile’s Portland show, the State Theatre, announced the rescheduling of the show on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. The announcement said that all tickets purchased for Friday’s sold-out show would be honored on the new date, Friday, Aug. 27. People can get refunds wherever they bought the tickets, the announcement said.

Carlile’s show was supposed to be the first concert at Thompson’s Point under the State Theatre’s new policy requiring proof of vaccination, which was announced Wednesday. Now, that’s scheduled to be the Lake Street Dive show on Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous