SCARBOROUGH — On Aug. 14, the Scarborough Land Trust thanked Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops for a $10,000 donation that will go towards the purchase of a parcel of land.

The donation will help fund the land trust’s project to expand and protect the Warren Woods Preserve, which is 156 acres in total, said Andrew Mackie, executive director. The funds will be used to help purchase a16.5 acre property, known as the Libby Parcel, located on Gorham Road, and contains 1,400 feet of the Nonesuch River.

“The Nonesuch River is a priority for the Scarborough Land Trust,” he said. “Nonesuch starts in Saco and empties into Scarborough Marsh. The marsh, of course, is the largest continuous salt marsh in the state of Maine, and the Nonesuch is a critical freshwater supply into the marsh and critical for the water quality and water shed conservation of the entire area.”

Mackie said the event kicks off the public portion of the campaign’s goal to raise $50,000 to purchase the parcel.

“We want to thank Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s for helping in this effort,” he said. “It’s a great partnership, and we hope to continue that partnership in the future and we want to make sure that we are working with the community to make sure we have a future with clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat, farm land and natural areas where people can go to restore their minds and bodies as we’ve definitely witnessed over the last 18 months how important that is. We want to help keep the quality of life in Scarborough, and cherish this connection that we have to the natural world in Maine.”

Rich Gilbert, store manager of the Scarborough Cabela’s, located at 100 Cabela’s Blvd., said the company is fortunate and proud to be able to make a donation to the land trust.

“The grant is possible through the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund,” he said. “If you’re not familiar with that, that is funded by over 200 million customers across the U.S., actually in North America, to round up their loose change at registers to the highest dollar when they make a purchase and they check out at a register. This fund creates America’s largest conservation movement, which is going to shape the future of the outdoors for all who love it for generations to come.”

The store will share the event and information about the donation with Cabela’s national chain, said Gilbert.

“A lot of companies make donations, but what we’re doing here, this is going to help the future, all of our kids here, the future of conservation in this area, and I’m proud to be able to do this type of thing,” he said.

Rick Shinay, president of the land trust’s board, thanked Cabela’s for its “generous” donation.

“It’s a great acquisition, and we’re working hard to raise the funds, and Cabela’s generosity is helping us get to that,” he said. “We want to thank you very, very much for your generosity. We all love your store and it’s perfect for what we do.”

Owners of the Libby Parcel, Doug and Connie Libby, said that they are happy to participate in the effort to conserve Scarborough’s land.

The property has been in Doug Libby’s family since 1923, first purchased by his great uncle, he said. A portion of the parcel once had a dairy farm, Connie Libby added.

“It was important for us to preserve that property,” Doug Libby said.

Connie Libby, a former educator, said she always stressed the importance of wildlife and environment in the classroom. She and Doug Libby hope the sale will inspire others to preserve land they may own.

“It’s a fulfillment of a longstanding dream,” she said.

Mackie said people can visit secure.givelively.org/donate/scarborough-land-conservation-trust/expanding-the-warren-woods-preserve to donate, or call or email the land trust with any questions at 289-1199 or [email protected]

