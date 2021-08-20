CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda could barely raise a smile after tapping in for the first birdie of her second round at the Women’s British Open.

On a day when her putter turned cold, it had taken 14 holes for the world’s top-ranked player to pick up a shot at Carnoustie.

“Just a little punch of reality that I’m human,” Korda said.

Some of her big rivals had no such problems Friday.

Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey at the 15th hole – the start of a brutal finish at the storied Scottish links course – to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae of the United States (67) at 7 under.

One stroke back were No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), a major champion from last year, and Lizette Salas (69), who finished second to Korda at the PGA Championship in June.

Lexi Thompson, looking to add to her sole major win in 2014, shot 70 and was part of a group of seven players at 5 under.

Then came Korda, who was with five others – including 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno and last month’s Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee – at 4 under. Korda, the new superstar of women’s golf and the recently crowned Olympic champion, shot 1-over 73 and was one of only two players in the top 17 on the leaderboard to shoot over par on another benign day when the wind held off and it felt almost balmy at times near the east coast of Scotland.

Hall was hoping that wouldn’t last.

“I think it’s about time it got windy,” Hall said, looking ahead to conditions at the weekend which are forecast to turn much more challenging. “It’s proper links golf and that’s what people want to see and I think it makes golf much more interesting when there’s a lot of wind. So I’m quite excited to play in it.”

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sebastian Söderberg birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters in Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic.

The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day – including an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies – to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for a total of 10-under 134.

Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who shared the overnight lead with Maverick Antcliff of Australia, was another shot back after his second straight bogey-free round (69) with three birdies.

