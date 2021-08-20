Not much is new in Afghanistan: Since pre-history, peace has been elusive. Afghanistan has epitomized instability for millennia, resisting occupiers: Greeks, Mongols, Turks, Arabs, British, Persians, Russians or, more recently, Americans. Even in the short term, neither colonialism nor democracy has taken root. Outliers, bloodied after countless incursions, have learned to leave it alone.

In a long-overdue move, President Biden withdrew our forces. If we must resort to blame for chaos, let’s look at our State Department and the CIA. For 20 years, our nation has failed to forge an exit strategy; venerable military minds offered little beyond a status quo. Alas, we face rancor from hindsighters sifting detritus from a crippled Afghanistan.

Already, controversy rages between the “bomb the hell out of ’em” and the “we never should have gone there in the first place” factions. Truth is found in history: Our first wave of fighters needed to eliminate a seedbed of terrorism and its merciless mastermind of Sept. 11. And consider a benefit: During our Afghanistan involvement, no major terrorist attacks have visited our shores. Through it all, Joe Biden is spot on — remaining in Afghanistan for another century would not have made a whit of difference.

Afghanistan’s malignant tragedy? Its men were unwilling to battle malicious fanatics – a horde that condemns education and enlightenment for children and women. Peace in Afghanistan must come from within, or it will not come at all.

Barry J. Lohnes

Topsham

