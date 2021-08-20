Re: “Letter to the editor: U.S. demonstrates lack of integrity of Afghanistan” (Aug. 18):

Two questions: Why should we worry about U.S. citizens who did not heed the multiple warnings to leave Afghanistan? Why should our sons, daughters, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters – many of whom sacrificed their lives, health and wealth for the last 20 years – continue to protect the wives, mothers, daughters and sisters of the Afghan men who refused to fight for them? They capitulated to the Taliban in a heartbeat. This is a lesson to remember before considering future situations involving our country, our military and nation building.

Sympathy, yes, maybe empathy, but not one iota of guilt or feelings of obligation to protect those who refuse to protect themselves or fight for their families. As for those Afghans who acted as interpreters and helped us, yes, we need to make every effort to rescue them. Their countrymen failed them; we didn’t.

Outrage in the media, among pundits, politicians and those on the right and left, is dumbfounding. I bet that 90-plus percent of Americans are glad we are finally out of Afghanistan. Maybe it is only 90-plus percent of those who are even aware of the past 20 years or cared in the first place.

Religious fanaticism, warlords, tribalism, 2,000 years as the graveyard of empires. Whoever said it was right: Doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result is insanity. By the way, does Vietnam ring a bell with anyone? When is it going to be enough already?

Ed Moser III

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: