State health officials reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death, closing out another work week of high virus transmission.

The seven-day daily case average now sits at 160, which is an increase from 110 cases on average two weeks ago and from 49 this time last month. Cases bottomed out in early July before the delta variant started to work its way through Maine.

Thirteen of Maine’s 16 counties meet the threshhold of high or substantial transmission where masks are recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status. Only Androscoggin, Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties are below that threshold — at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Friday morning, but as of Thursday there were 93 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 44 in critical care and 19 on ventilators. That’s the highest total since the beginning of June and more than double the total from two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations often lag behind case spikes by two weeks.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 73,454 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, 2,232 hospitalizations and 922 deaths, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases have been soaring across the country for weeks. The seven-day daily average rose to more than 130,000 this week, the highest it’s been since early February. Less than two months ago, daily cases averaged about 12,000.

Hospitalizations and deaths have been rising as well, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The average number of daily deaths now stands at 640, which is well below the peak in January but still the highest since late April. Hospitals in some states, such as Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, have no available beds.

Despite Maine’s overall increase and higher case counts in recent weeks, it has the lowest virus prevalence in the nation, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Maine’s seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 population was 12.3 on Friday. Vermont, which has had the lowest levels of the virus throughout much of the pandemic, reported 17.9 cases per 100,000. States with high levels of infection, such as Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, have rates more than eight times higher than Maine’s, with each state reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have picked up slightly over the last couple weeks, both in Maine and across the country. On Thursday, more than 1 million doses were administered in the U.S., the first time that’s happened in more than a month. The number of shots administered in Maine on Wednesday, 2,616, was the highest daily total in nearly two months.

Overall, 831,537 Maine people have received their second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That accounts for 61.9 percent of all residents and 70.2 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible.

As has been the case for months, vaccination rates lag among younger individuals and in more rural counties. Cumberland County has the highest vaccination rate, at 73 percent, while Somerset County’s rate is just 49 percent. Among residents 50 and older, 82 percent are fully vaccinated, but among those between the ages of 12-49, the rate drops to 58 percent.

Some of the increase in vaccinations could be tied to third shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised people, which have now been authorized for distribution. Some could be tied to previously unvaccinated health care workers who are now mandated to be fully vaccinated by October 1 or they could lose their job.

Since Gov. Mills announced last week that all health care workers would need to be vaccinated, there has been pushback. Some has been political and some driven by anti-vaccine activists, but some has also been spurred by employers who have genuine fears about losing workers during an already tenuous time.

