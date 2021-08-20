Portland City Manager Jon Jennings has picked a lawyer with a background in public policy and politics to be the city’s new assistant city manager.
Anne McGuire, currently senior advisor to a New York political fundraising firm, worked for the Clinton administration and as an aide to the U.S. Senate minority leader, the House minority whip and a representative in Congress.
Jennings said in a written announcement Friday that McGuire’s professional background involved “handling tasks very similar to the work that she will be assisting me with here in Portland.” The city manager said McGuire is “an effective communicator, critical thinker and problem solver and is skilled at interdepartmental matters.”
Jennings began looking for a new assistant manager this spring, after Heather Brown stepped down from the job for health reasons.
McGuire, who will earn $140,980 a year, will start on Aug. 30.
This story will be updated.
