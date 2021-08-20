NEW YORK — New York City’s public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in “high-risk” sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.
Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.
Masks will be required for all students and staff when school starts on Sept. 13, but while the mayor has urged all New Yorkers who are eligible for COVID-19 shots to get them, vaccination is not required either for school staff or for students over 12.
Asked about the possibility of requiring public school teachers to be vaccinated, de Blasio said, “We’re actively looking right now at different actions we could take.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Appalachian Trail thru-hiker prepares for his next adventure – kindergarten
-
New England
New England prepares for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
-
Sports
New York City will require vaccinations for ‘high-risk’ school sports, including football
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Henrik Lundqvist, sixth in league history in wins, retires at 39
-
Business
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.