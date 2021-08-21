Brunswick School Board member Elizabeth Sokoloff’s highlighted statement favoring the Brunswick indoor mask mandate is a statement I embrace (“Brunswick schools institute indoor mask mandate for all,” Aug. 20, Page B3).
Ms. Sokoloff said, “When you have a choice that you make that affects other people around you, that’s not a choice that should be left up to individuals.”
Her statement on the mask mandate also, it seems to me, supports another mandate: the health care workers vaccination mandate (“Mandate backlash heightens workforce concerns,” Aug. 20, Page A1).
This article notes that in “some instances, … religious exemptions are allowed.” I am, however, convinced that any “religious” exemption that violates the Golden Rule has already ceased to be religious.
The ethic of compassion that unifies the great world religions is not only about you but also about the “other people around you.”
Rev. Alfred M. Niese
Brunswick
