I thank heaven the Biden administration is requiring vaccines of workers in long-term care. It’s long overdue.

I have no sympathy for someone who thinks they should be allowed to work in a building full of highly vulnerable people, often providing intimate care, without being vaccinated in the midst of the pandemic. Since when do individual rights to refuse a vaccine allow you to risk the lives of others at your workplace?

My mom (now passed) spent the last year in various states of lockdown. Her freedom and ability to see her kids were dependent on whether the staff coming in and out were safe. One positive test among staff and she was stuck in her room for weeks, all activity canceled.

If you don’t want a vaccine, don’t take a job that risks others. If you’ve been reading misinformation and think that COVID is not a problem and the vaccine is, go talk to your doctor and get the accurate science, because surely you don’t want to get sick or inadvertently kill someone because you are mistaken.

Mary Henderson

Topsham

