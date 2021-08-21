LISBON FALLS — A chef from FLUX Restaurant and Bar at 12 Main St. sustained serious injuries in an accident early Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., the Lisbon Fire Department responded to a call at the restaurant for an individual who had sustained severe burns. The person was cooking a dish when alcohol from the dish splashed onto their uniform, causing it to catch fire, LFD chief Nathan LeClair said.

The person was taken to Maine Medical Center, which has a burn unit, by ground transportation. LeClair said LifeFlight transfers were grounded due to weather.

The fire was limited to the person who was prepping the meal and did not spread to or damage anyone or anything else.

The restaurant was closed for the day, according to a post on FLUX’s Facebook page.

As with any incident involving a burn victim, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified, LeClair said, and an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

