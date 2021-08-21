BIDDEFORD – Henry R. Petit Jr., 79, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening. Henry was born in Biddeford on Nov. 30, 1941, son of the late Henry and Irene Descoteaux Petit and the eldest of five children. He was most known as “Jr.” and was raised and lived in Biddeford his entire life.He was educated in local Catholic schools and graduated from St Louis High School in 1960 where he actively participated in both volleyball and basketball. Basketball was his real passion and he was captain of the team in his senior year.He was also an altar server for many years and had a passion for music. He played the Baritone in the band under the guidance of Marcel Drapeau for his entire high school career and he was a natural at it!! His love for music continued well beyond his graduation and so he joined the Alumni and Painchaud band and became a member of the Firemen Drum and Bugle Corp. Henry had many interests but his love always included sports. His main focus always centered around football, basketball, and baseball. When his Alma Mater (St Louis) closed down, he continued to follow the Biddeford High School teams but was very certain to remind all who knew him that St Louis would always be where his heart remained! He faithfully followed the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics games and he maintained a thorough knowledge of nearly every player and their statistics.This deep-seeded love of sports was passed on to his boys and his proudest moments came when he was able to watch them compete and succeed. Henry loved kids!! A trait that was very apparent when he coached both basketball and baseball at St Joseph Junior High for many, many years and also the West Point Pepperell East Biddeford little league baseball team. He loved the positive impact his influence had on the kids he coached. His was always an encouraging and nurturing approach and his lessons often went beyond the playing field. His goal was to use sports as a way to teach kids more about life. He had a gentle way of commanding respect from them while also being supportive of each kids individual talents. Henry was a great coach, a great friend, and a great person. Many of his former players stayed in touch with him even in his later years.On Sept. 4 1961, Henry married the love of his life, Priscilla Legare and they had three loving sons. Always a man of integrity and high standards, he also believed in maintaining a strong work ethic and tried to pass such traits along to both the kids he coached and to his sons of whom he is so extremely proud of.During his high school years, he worked at Nichols Blanket and Sheet store on Main Street where he managed to save enough money to buy his first car for $50 (including insurance!). After graduation, he worked at Delorge Bakery, first as a bread maker and then as a delivery salesman in the Dover, N.H. area until the bakery closed. He then went to work at Nissens in Portland, followed by Saco Defense, Heidelburg Harris and his last place of employment before retiring in 2004, was Pratt Whitney where he worked as a machinist for 10 years.He thrived in his retirement and the many adventures it held; a time for him to enjoy the freedom and focus on the many interests and hobbies he possessed. He always found a project to focus on whether at his own home or one of his sons’. However, he would be just as content passing his idle time doing crossword puzzles and wintering in Florida with his wife. His children and grandchildren, he maintained, were always his greatest pride and joy. Wherever they were or whatever they participated in, he was always there to give his love, support and encouragement. He was their biggest fan!Henry is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years; and his three sons, Daniel (59) of Florida, Brian (57) of Biddeford and Randy (44) along with his fiancé Kate of Saco. He has six grandchildren, Vanessa, Daniel, Addison, Ben, Nate and Meleah. He was forever grateful for the love and support of his sisters and brothers-in-law, Claire and Al, Diane and Skip, Theresa and John, and Paulette and Jim. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Richard. Visiting Hours will 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 22 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 23 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford on Tuesday, August 24. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book