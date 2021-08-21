TENNIS

Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance on Sunday in Mason, Ohio.

So will Andrey Rublev and Jil Teichmann.

The seventh-ranked Rublev came from behind to upset top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal. He will play for the title against second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or third-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Barty used a strong service game to survive a challenge from No. 22 Angelique Kerber in a 6-2, 7-5 victory. Barty will face Jil Teichmann, a wild-card entry who dumped fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 6-4.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Second-half goals by Aymeric Laporte and substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez completed Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Norwich.

• Liverpool also got its second straight win to start the Premier League season, beating Burnley 2-0 on goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

SPAIN: Memphis Depay earned Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao with a goal in the 75th minute, helping his new team avoid its first defeat in the post-Lionel Messi era.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the visiting Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream, 84-69, for their fourth straight win.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland 3-0 late Friday night in Calgary, Alberta, in its tournament opener.

Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the United States and Alex Cavallini made 10 saves. Andrea Braendli stopped 55 shots for Switzerland.

Earlier, Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland, 5-3.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to win the eighth stage in La Manga del Mar Menor, Spain, while Primoz Roglic kept the lead before the race returns to the mountains.

Jakobsen crossed almost a complete bike length ahead of Alberto Dainese at the end of a 107-mile flat trek from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor. Jakobsen also won stage four at this edition of the race, as well as two stages in 2019.

• Alejandro Valverde had surgery on his collarbone that he broke during a Friday crash that knocked him out of the race. Valverde, 41, crashed on a descent and fell hard on his right shoulder before sliding off the road.

OLYMPICS

MEDALIST HONORED: Turkmenistan lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony where she was showered with gifts. Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, 21, lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category to win silver at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is a fan of sports, presented Guryeva with an apartment, a luxury sports utility vehicle and $50,000 in cash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »