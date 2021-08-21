NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, officials said.
Parts of Hickman County received more than 11 inches of rain early Saturday, and flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties on Saturday afternoon, according to The Tennessean.
National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the newspaper the area had received “about 20-25 percent of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees” in a single morning.
Cities like Waverly and McEwen were facing a “dire, catastrophic situation,” she said. “People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out.”
Hickman County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said in a text message to the newspaper that several people are missing and cellphone service has been disrupted throughout the county.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, “Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding. In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
-
Nation & World
Atlanta hits 100 homicides for 2021, ahead of last year’s pace
-
Business
Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional
-
Nation & World
Miami Beach suspends law used against people filming police
-
Nation & World
Potential threats force U.S. changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.