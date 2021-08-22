The Biddeford School Department, partnering with the York County Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Biddeford High School tiger Gym.
Vaccines will be available to anyone over the age of 12 The Pfizer vaccine — first shot on Aug. 31 and second shot on Sept. 21) or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Those 12 to 17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine.
To sign up, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48ada82aabf8c61-covid1 before Aug. 29.
Parents or guardians must accompany their child or ensure their child has a completed consent form upon arrival.
The COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost. For questions specific to the COVID vaccine, follow-up directly with your physician; for questions specific to this clinic, email [email protected].
