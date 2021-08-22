A summer landscape of a Maine lake is dominated by bright blue and dark green, water and sky cut through by a robust line of pines. Wind swishes through the needled branches as little waves lap at the grasses and rocks that line the shore.

Little Sebago’s surface covers about 1,800 acres. Over twenty islands and outcroppings break through the water, which can reach almost 80 degrees in summer, before freezing all the way over for the winter. The state stocks the lake with trout, bass and perch to make fishing a year-round activity. Loons paddle the surface, bald eagles cruise the sky, bobcats and foxes patrol the forests.

Nestled under those towering trees, with brooks meandering along the borders, this property includes a quintessential Maine camp. Covering 25 acres and 487 feet of waterfront, it’s a serene setting that’s minutes to Gray for errands and close enough to Portland, Brunswick, Bethel and Conway, New Hampshire for day trips.

There is plenty of acreage here to split and sell a lot or retain for the privacy. On site is a two-bedroom, year-round cabin that could be renovated, or, better yet, build a dream home closer to the water. Surrounding the property are hundreds of acres of state-owned land, where one can hunt, snowshoe or hike. 9 Westwood Rd. is timeless, gorgeous and waiting to fulfill the vision of its next owner.

9 Westwood Rd. is listed by Merline Douglas of Lakehome Group. Please contact Merline at 207-485-0138 or email her at [email protected]

