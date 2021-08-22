PORTLAND – Carol Baker fought for her life, ultimately, losing this battle after surgery last month.

We find solace in the belief Carol, and sons, Jaime, and Craige, will find joy in reunion.

Carol was born in Portland, Maine, in 1933. Her mother, Anna Smith, a descendant of Irish immigrants who settled in Portland in mid 1800s. Her father Carleton Baker has roots in Maine dating back to 1700s.

Carol loved researching geneology. Was proud to be a descendant of Edward Doty who came over on the Mayflower.

Carol had an adventurous, and entrepreneurial spirit. Selling real estate in the 1960s. Eventually, owning apartment buildings in Portland, 85 Park St., occupied mostly by Portland School of Art students. Going to collect rent. She sometimes ended up leaving with a painting instead.

Carol owned J.L. Gabbianos. a popular Freeport restaurant in the 1970s.

Later in life, Carol attended U.S.M. Graduated from Portland School of Art. Attended Lesley College Graduate program, receiving masters in Education from Cambridge College.

Carol joined the Peace Corps teaching children English in Hungary. Later living in Guanijuato, Mexico, for two years before settling at home in Maine.

Carols family is sure she is on a new adventure.

Leaving behind are siblings, Barbara Cutting of Sebago, Bo and Judy Baker of South Portland, Donny and Janice Baker of California; children, Joseph of Portland, Leslie of New York, Rachel of Falmouth. Predeceased are Jaime, and Craige, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to be held at later date. For more information about Carol see http://www.AdvantagePortland.com

