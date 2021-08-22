SCARBOROUGH – Jane Moses, 87, of Scarborough, passed away August 19, 2021, short of her 88th birthday.

After graduating from Scarborough High School, Jane and Frank were married Oct. 2, 1953. Jane enjoyed a 45 1/2-year marriage, to the love of her life, Frank Moses, deceased in 1999. She had worked with him in the used car business.

In 1970, Jane, Frank, and their son, Randy, went on an adventurous cross-country trip in their camper. Being the race car enthusiasts that they were, many trips to Daytona, Fla., were quite often on their spring calendar. Jane and Frank also made a visit to England, and Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary. Jane ventured with close friends to Alaska in 2004.

Jane loved homemaking, gardening, and church functions.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; five sisters, and two brothers.

Surviving is her son, Randy Moses of Raymond, and his partner Sheila. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Deering; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, August 24 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Services to follow at 2 p.m. at Hobbs. A private burial will be at the Black Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be given to:

HART of Maine Cat Sanctuary

P.O. Box 351

Cumberland ME 04021

