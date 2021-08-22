FARMINGTON – Mildred Ada (White) Tingley Van Keuren, “Jam”, 98, Boston Post Cane Holder of Rangeley since August of 2019, died June 25, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was the youngest of eight children, born in Greenfield Nov. 24, 1922, a daughter of Lester D. and Martha Ada (Bryant) White, and was raised in the Greater Portland area.

She married John L. Tingley, the father of her two daughters, and in 1955, married Floyd D. Van Keuren in Harford, Conn. She lived in warmer climates most of her life, having lived in Georgia, Florida, and San Antonio, and in 2010 moved to Rangeley to be closer to her family.

She lived an active life over the years, enjoying water-skiing, horseback riding, downhill skiing, golfing, and of course square dancing, which she loved with all of her heart. She enjoyed playing both the piano and organ, playing cards with her friends, and was a proud member of the Red Hat Ladies in San Antonio.

She is survived by her daughter, June C. Tingley Roth of Rangeley; granddaughter, Lisa Roth Solberg and her husband, Drew and their children, Caitlin and Drew, Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Roth Allison and her husband, Warren and their sons, Conner, Benjamin, and Joshua; grandson, George A. Roth Jr; stepdaughter, Sandra Davis, stepson, Peter Van Keuran;

She was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon L. Tingley Giles, and her son-in-law, George A. Roth Sr.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Monday, August 30 at 1 p.m. at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

