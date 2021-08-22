PORTLAND – Richard E. Price, 91, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 29 2021.

He was born April 17, 1930, the son of Hollis Mills and Olive Irene (Waterman) Price. He attended Portland and South Portland High Schools graduating from South Portland. Richard worked for Skilllins Greenhouses for many years as a floral designer.

He was predeceased by his parents; and four brothers Harold, Arthur, Charlie and Kenneth, and one sister Phyllis Marie Price.

He is survived by three nephews and three nieces, Arthur A. Price Jr., Hollis Price, Richard E. Price, Suzanne J. Norton, Caroline Johnson, and Phyllis Twitchell.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Forest City Cemetery South Portland.

To view Richard’s guestbook or to guestbook or leave an online condolence please visit, http://www.athtuchins.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous