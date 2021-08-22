PORTLAND – Wallace Lee Bowling of Portland and Durham, N.C. passed away on August 12, 2021.

Wallace worked with special education children and adults with disabilities for most of his adult working years in Great Falls, Mont.; Berkeley, Calif.; and Portland.

As per his request, there will be no visitation, funeral service or memorial service. A simple graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Durham, N.C. at the family’s convenience.

