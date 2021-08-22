A wrong-way driver hit and seriously injured another driver on I-295 in Falmouth early Sunday morning.
Police say Brandon Johansen, 28, of Bath, was intoxicated and traveling northbound in the southbound lane around 1:30 a.m., near mile marker 6 in Portland.
Motorists called the police, who found that Johansen had made it to mile marker 9, in Falmouth, before colliding head-on with a car driven by Jennifer Marrone, 50, of Portland. Marrone was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. She is in critical condition, police said in a news release Sunday.
A third car, driven by Hagos Tsadik, 60, of Portland, also struck the vehicles. Tsadik was not injured.
Two teenage passengers were in the back seat of Marrone’s car, and were taken to Maine Med with minor injuries.
Johansen has charges pending for aggravated operation under the influence. He also was taken to Maine Med with minor injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.
