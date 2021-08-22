BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday was suspended with the score tied 3-3 after the fourth inning because of rain. The game will be completed at 5 p.m. Sept. 7, followed by a seven-inning game.

Binghamton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Yoel Romero and an RBI single by Carlos Cortes. Portland tied the game on a three-run double by Roldani Baldwin in the bottom half of the inning.

Fans with tickets to the regularly scheduled Sept. 7 can watch the completion of Sunday’s game.

The Sea Dogs are off Monday before starting a six-game home series against the Reading Fightin Phils at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in Mason, Ohio.

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev also had a relatively easy time in the men’s final, winning 6-2, 6-3 over Andrey Rublev.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and the visiting Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics, 85-78, spoiling two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne’s return.

Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play.

Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years, scored 16 points for the Mystics (8-14). She had two back surgeries and missed 22 months.

• Erica Wheeler scored 17 points and Brittney Sykes made two defensive stops in the closing seconds to help the visiting Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty, 86-83.

Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver added 16 points apiece for Los Angeles (10-13).

Natasha Howard had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb also scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Liberty (11-14).

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham in a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton, which was secured by Dele Alli’s ninth-minute penalty.

Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, entered as a substitute in the 71st minute and nearly added a second goal when his close-range shot was saved.

The England captain returned late for preseason training and was not deemed fit enough to play in either of Tottenham’s two previous games — a 1-0 win over City last weekend and a 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

• Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

• Mason Greenwood’s second-half goal enabled Manchester United to match the Premier League record with a 27-game road unbeaten streak, earning a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich set a European scoring record as it beat Cologne 3-2 for its first Bundesliga win under its new coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal as Bayern became the only team among Europe’s top five leagues to have scored in 74 consecutive games in all competitions.

SPAIN: Atlético Madrid won its second game in a row as the club starts its title defense, beating Elche 1-0, with Ángel Correa again playing a leading role in Luis Suárez’s absence.

Correa scored a first-half winner for his third goal in two matches while starting in place of Suárez.

ITALY: Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Udinese.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench amid reports he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. He thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner, but it was ruled out for offside after Ronaldo had ripped off his shirt in celebration and was embraced by teammates.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Damiano Caruso won the ninth stage, with Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall lead.

Caruso was in front for the last 43 miles of the 116-mile ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique.

Roglic finished more than a minute behind Caruso but has a 28-second gap over Enric Mas in the overall standings.

Riders have their first rest day on Monday ahead of a mostly flat stage Tuesday, with a single mountain pass near the end.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Pato O’Ward regained the series lead with a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden late Saturday night in Madison, Illinois, after previously series leader Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident.

Newgarden won for the second time this season, beating O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Will Power was third and Scott McLaughlin fourth to put three Team Penske drivers in the top four, and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top five in a Chevrolet sweep.

Newgarden led 138 of the 260 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race. He trails O’Ward by 22 points and Palou by 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous