The State Theater’s Summer Concert Series left Thompson’s Point crowded with fans as Lake Street Dive took the stage in Portland Saturday night, playing to a sold out crowd.

Thompson’s Point has joined the growing list of venues nationwide requiring patrons 12 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test result within 48 hours of any given show. Saturday’s show was the first at which this policy was enforced, and the process appeared to run smoothly. The verification was a simple addition to the typical bag check and ticket scan concertgoers are accustomed to. Limited parking, on the other hand, was an inconvenience for some, who marched from scattered unofficial lots up to 30 minutes away.

Any frustrations dissipated into cheers and applause once Lake Street Dive took the stage.

Though currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y., the group was formed at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music in 2004, initially identifying themselves as a “free country band”. Their sound is now widely classified as indie-alternative, but the label is limiting to the diverse range of influences that inspire their music. Drawing inspiration from silky-smooth jazz, 60’s and 70’s grooves, chart-topping 80’s bops, and modern pop, the band creates a surprisingly cohesive fusion of multiple competing genres and periods. They adopt all the best qualities of each distinct sound, and produce the embodiment of feel-good music. Their latest album “Obviously,” which dropped earlier this year, is no exception.

The setlist showcased multiple tracks off the new release, and a couple of old favorites like “Bad Self Portraits.” Opening with new, funky and fun hits including “Know That I Know” and “Hypotheticals” had the crowd dancing in carefree bliss, and kicked off a concert that felt more akin to one big party.

Lead singer Rachael Price had mentioned that she was feeling apprehensive in the face of returning to performing live, but during Saturday evening’s performance, it certainly did not show. Price set the mood from the moment she stepped out on stage, dancing and swaying around her bandmates like no one was watching. The crowd’s cheers grew louder as they joined in, seemingly hypnotized to follow her lead. Lake Street Dive’s music sounds as though it is made to be danced to, and neither the audience nor the performers can resist. Even as she spins and bops about, Price delivers effortlessly stunning vocals which are quite similar in range and tone to Sara Bareilles, but which possess a style that is vaguely reminiscent of Carly Simon.

Periodically throughout the performance, she was joined by her bandmates in heavenly harmonies. Keyboardist, organist, and vocalist Akie Bermiss joined the group in 2017, yet his contributions blend so easily with their new and existing compositions that it’s hard to believe the band ever existed without him.