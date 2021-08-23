ATLANTA — Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta’s own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

Gary Sanchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) worked around four walks in his five-inning stint, limiting the Braves to two hits – including a homer by Dansby Swanson.

The Yankees’ bullpen took it from there. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandy Peralta worked around a couple of hits in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished off Atlanta with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the second, Stanton put the Yankees ahead with his 21st homer – going the opposite way with a 387-foot shot into the Chop House restaurant in right.

The Braves tied it in the bottom half with a long ball of their own. Swanson launched a 408-foot drive into the Atlanta bullpen for his 25th homer of the season.

New York went ahead for good in the sixth, taking advantage of Ynoa’s only spurt of wildness.

After plunking DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, Ynoa retired the next two hitters before issuing his only walk of the night to Joey Gallo.

Stanton made the Atlanta pitcher pay, lining a one-hop double off the wall in left to bring home both runners.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 2, WHITE SOX 1: Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tie-breaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and Toronto won at home.

Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays’ catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernandez.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

The Blue Jays, who came in having lost 7 of 9, improved to 9-14 in one-run games.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat for the third straight game because of soreness in his legs. Anderson could return Tuesday, Manager Tony LaRussa said.

Lynn allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, but didn’t figure in the decision for the fifth consecutive start. The right-hander has not won since a road victory at Milwaukee on July 25.

Lynn lowered his ERA to 2.20 and reached the innings threshold he needed to qualify as the AL leader in that category.

The White Sox opened the scoring with three straight singles off Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the sixth, including an RBI hit by outfielder Andrew Vaughn.

The Blue Jays answered in the bottom half. McGuire led off with a double, but was thrown out trying to advance to third on Bichette’s grounder to second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Bichette advanced on a ground ball and scored when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-tying single to center on a 3-0 pitch from Lynn.

Manoah allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

NOTES

PADRES: The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

Rothschild, 67, has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the National League West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.

The Padres fell one game behind the Cincinatti Reds for the second and final NL wild card after losing on Sunday.

Ben Fritz will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.

After a good start to the season, San Diego’s pitching staff has struggled, especially in recent weeks. The group has a 4.82 ERA in August.

Three of the Padres’ main starting pitchers – Yu Darvish, Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet – are currently on the injured list. So is Drew Pomeranz, one of the team’s top relievers.

MARLINS: Highly regarded pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday at Washington.

Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury.

The right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.

YANKEES: Reliever Zack Britton has sustained another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list with a strained left elbow.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton’s condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action.

Britton had some pain in his elbow before a rained-out game Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. He underwent an MRI that showed “a small strain,” Boone said.

The injury was just the latest in a string of ailments that have plagued Britton this season.

He didn’t make his season debut until June 12 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. Then he spent more time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

The 33-year-old Britton had eight saves and a 1.89 ERA during the pandemic -shortened 2020 season. But he has struggled this season, going 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA and just one save in 22 appearances while falling out of favor for late-inning situations.

Britton is making $13 million this season and the Yankees already picked up his $14 million option for 2022, preventing him from possibly opting out of his contract after last year.

In another injury setback, Miguel Andujar is still dealing with lingering pain from a strained left wrist.

He had played a couple of games on an injury rehab assignment, but was shut down again before the Yankees moved him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Andujar has played first base, third base and left field for the Yankees. He has been out since early July and won’t be eligible to return now until Sept. 5.

Boone said he’s hopeful that Andujar can begin another rehab assignment by the end of the week.

In other moves, the Yankees reinstated right-hander Clay Holmes from the COVID-19 injured list and recalled outfielder Jonathan Davis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

