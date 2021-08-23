NEW YORK — New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Davis’ injury will keep him out until around the team’s bye week in mid-October. New York will evaluate whether the linebacker will be placed on injured reserve with a chance to return. If he returns after the bye, he will have missed five games.

Davis was hurt when another player rolled onto his left ankle during the second quarter of the Jets’ preseason victory over the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday. He walked gingerly to the blue medical tent on the sideline, but was then taken to the locker room on a cart.

Saleh was vague when asked about the nature of Davis’ injury, specifically whether it’s to his upper ankle.

“It is an ankle, but not necessarily a high-ankle sprain,” Saleh said. “But it’s enough that it’ll be treated like one.”

GIANTS: New York is heading into their final preseason game with the status of star running back Saquon Barkley uncertain.

Coach Joe Judge had plans to meet with team doctors to discuss what the 24-year-old will be able to do during joint workouts with the New England Patriots this week.

Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of last season and had reconstructive surgery in October. He has been rehabilitating his right knee for the past nine-plus months.

The Giants have been ramping up Barkley’s workload since training camp opened late last month, starting him on the physically unable to perform list. While he is off PUP, he still has not be given the green light to practice fully.

BROWNS: Kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland’s starter.

Parkey, who had a solid season for the Browns in 2020 and his best known for his “double doink” miss for Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday’s exhibition win over the New York Giants.

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t rule Parkey out for the entire 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer’s kicking competition by default.

VIKINGS: Minnesota is bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen, yet another reunion with an established veteran in their attempt to revive the defense from a dismal 2020 season.

The Vikings signed Griffen after the 33-year-old was at the team facility for a tryout last week. The four-time Pro Bowl pick, who has 80 1/2 sacks in 11 seasons in the NFL, played last year for Dallas and Detroit. Contract terms weren’t immediately available.

CHIEFS: Kansas City released veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and defensive back Will Parks as it made the next round of roster cuts ahead of its preseason finale.

The Chiefs also waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Charlton was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, but he’s been unable to break into a consistent role in the NFL. After not working out in Dallas he was claimed by the Dolphins in 2019, then signed with the Chiefs prior to last season, eventually appearing in seven games with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

TITANS: Tennessee may have seen enough to pick their kicker with one preseason game remaining.

The Titans waived as injured kicker Tucker McCann, leaving Sam Ficken as the lone kicker on the roster after a strong week in practices and in Tennessee’s 34-3 win over Tampa Bay. Ficken made field goals from 48 and 58 yards and had five touchbacks on kickoffs against the Bucs.

