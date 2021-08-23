Police say they arrested a Springvale woman in Brunswick Sunday night on two felony drug charges after she was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a car parked at a gas pump.

Danielle Damboise, 33, was discovered by officers at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street a little after 11:30 p.m.

Police say officers saw drug paraphernalia through the car’s window.

After further inspection, police charged Damboise with aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, a Class B felony, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, a civil infraction.

Police said the drug in her possession was fentanyl but would not state how much she had.

Damboise was brought to Cumberland County Jail, where police say that a more thorough search revealed more drugs hidden on her. This resulted in another charge, trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony.

Bail was set at $1,500 and her first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16. As of Monday, Damboise had not made bail.

Class C crimes punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 maximum fine. Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and up to a $20,000 fine.

