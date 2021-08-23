Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  8/25  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  8/26  10 a.m.  Bramhall Square Art Selection Meeting

Thur.  8/26  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors

Mon.  8/30  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Mon.  8/30  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  8/30  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  9/1  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

