Portland Sea Dogs left-hander Chris Murphy has been selected as the Double-A Northeast League’s Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

Murphy made one start for the Sea Dogs last week, allowing one hit and a walk over seven innings in an 11-0 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday. He retired 20 consecutive batters. The 23-year-old improved to 2-0 with Portland and lowered his ERA to 2.12.

It was just the third Double-A start for Murphy, who was called up from High-A Greenville on July 31. Murphy was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

Prior to joining the Sea Dogs, Murphy had a 5-3 record with a 4.21 ERA in 14 games with Greenville. He recorded 81 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.

