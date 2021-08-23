Steamy Nights

7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $23 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

This summer’s weather has been all over the map, but you can trust in the fact that it will be plenty hot at the St. Lawrence Arts Center on Friday night. Steamy Nights is a burlesque show of collaborative and solo dance performances to benefit the recently reopened venue. The emcee is Dj Gay Jay and features performers Diamond Deville, Sapphire Rain, Aubergine Dream, Vivid Motion and several others.

Evicted Vaudeville

7 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $18, $16 seniors, $8 for under 17. celebrationbarn.com

Head to the open-air stage at Celebration Barn Theater for a family-friendly night of comedy, music, puppetry, stunts and more. The Evicted Vaudeville variety show features nationally- and internationally-known touring artists Tom Murphy, Tomáš Kubínek, Rose Friedman and Justin Landere. These four fabulous performers will keep you on your toes and smiling, thinking and laughing the entire time.

Caravan

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Corner of High and Congress streets, Portland. congresssquarepark.org

Here’s a chance to do a whole lot of local shopping in one central spot. Congress Square Park plays host to Caravan, a one-day pop-up artist market featuring an array of handmade and original artwork and goods. You’ll find paintings, prints, stationary, skincare products, teas, jewelry, things for babies, candles, woodworking creations, ceramics, CBD items and more. You’ll also get an earful of folk rock and Americana from musical act Silver Heels. In the event of rain, the market will happen on Sept. 5.

Kennebec on Fire Festival

4-7 p.m. Sunday. Coburn Park, Skowhegan, free, donations accepted. wesarts.org

Burn, baby, burn! The Kennebec on Fire Festival features five fire brazier sculptures that will be lit on the Kennebec River. Key viewing spots include Coburn Park and the riverside beach accessible via Mount Pleasant Avenue in Skowhegan. Jazz band Sunday Park will be performing live in Coburn Park, and you’ll also find local artists and crafters selling their work, along with refreshments available for purchase. The sculptures were made by Maine artists including Steve Andersen, Jay Sawyer, Terrence Parker, Magdaleena Rouhiainen and William Josiah Glover.

