A vehicle crash in Brunswick has blocked traffic on Old Bath Road, according to a statement posted by the Brunswick Police Department on social media at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the post, Brunswick police and fire as well as Central Maine Power are currently working at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

