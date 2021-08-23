A vehicle crash in Brunswick has blocked traffic on Old Bath Road, according to a statement posted by the Brunswick Police Department on social media at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the post, Brunswick police and fire as well as Central Maine Power are currently working at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
