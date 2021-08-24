A celebration of the Brunswick Veterans Plaza occurs Saturday, Aug. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Mall.

“We are so looking forward to the opportunity to hold an onsite celebration of the Veterans Plaza that we were unable to conduct in 2020,” American Legion Post 20 Commander and Veterans Plaza Committee Chairperson W. David Wastson said. “We hope to see the public come out in large numbers to help us recognize the commitments made by all who took the oath serve.”

The public is invited to visit the Veterans Plaza and speak directly with committee members regarding the project history.

The afternoon will include a gathering of exhibitors representing over 40 veterans organizations, a musical performance by the Volunteers Jazz Band and food vendors.

The Veterans Plaza features 12 sentinels, each representing a major U.S. conflict, a Purple Heart Memorial, one of only two in Maine that is open to the public. Integrated throughout the Plaza are 435 individual granite Honor Blocks sponsored by family and friends of a veteran, each block noting the veteran’s service.

The plaza is a culmination of a four-year effort of an evolving design, coupled with a fundraising campaign which has raised over $500,000.

The Veterans Plaza was formally dedicated in a limited celebration as part of the 200th Anniversary of the state of Maine on Veterans Day 2020.

