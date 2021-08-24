Mid Coast Medical Group has welcomed two new directors: Nicolle Baade and Amanda Junkins. Baade will work as the director of Primary Care Operations, while Junkins will serve as the director of Clinical Operations.

Baade has over 15 years of experience in healthcare operations, including leading primary care and medical specialty clinics and overseeing business development and contracting operations at Central Maine Healthcare. Most recently, she was the senior director of Primary Care Operations for Southern Maine Health Care.

In her new role, Baade will work closely with Mid Coast Medical Group primary care physicians, practice leaders and team members to advance care in key areas such as quality and service excellence.

Junkins most recently served as the practice manager of Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care at Maine Medical Partners. Her experience spans from managing daily operations and staffing an ambulatory orthopedic practice to developing and implementing new workflows and collaborating with physicians.

“We are excited to have these two excellent additions to our team,” said Jana Purrell, vice president Physician Practices of Mid Coast Medical Group. “In their previous roles, they have gained considerable knowledge and skills that will greatly benefit the patients, families, and providers of Mid Coast Medical Group.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: