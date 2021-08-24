The weather in Brunswick on August 19, 1921, was warm. The wind was calm. That Friday, a biplane flown by a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot circled overhead. On the Golf Club links on River Road north of downtown he spotted a large white circle, the signal for a place to land. The pilot put the plane down on the rough golf course and bounced to a stop. There was no big crowd, but the first plane ever to land in Brunswick had arrived. And with it a whole new era for the rest of the mid-coast region.

Barely seven months later, in March 1922, Brunswick voted to develop the first municipal “landing station for airplanes” in Maine.

Brunswick has a fascinating aviation history.

Ten months after that first landing, in June 1922, three aircraft again landed here initiating air mail service. This time, following a grand lunch, the pilots, local dignitaries, and onlookers gathered at 4:30 p.m. to dedicate the new airfield as a “landing place for army and all other birdmen.” In September 1923, U.S. Army planes again landed in Brunswick at the crude municipal air field.

In April 1924, four U.S. Army Air Service planes left Washington state flying west on the first circumnavigation of the globe by air. They touched down in the United States again five months later on September 5, 1924, when their hydro-aeroplanes made an unplanned landing in Brunswick. The Round-the-World Flyers were supposed to land in Boston, but fog forced their landing at Mere Point.

Brunswick’s early hopes to become an aviation center faded when the air strip on River Road did not attract much use. However, the community got a second chance in 1930 when it leased part of the Town Commons for an airport. The first aircraft landed at the new Brunswick Municipal Airport in June 1934. Meanwhile, some birdmen opted to alight elsewhere.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh had completed the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. On September 27, 1932, while returning from North Haven in Penobscot Bay Lindbergh urgently needed a place to land. Strong headwinds were exhausting his fuel supply, so he put his plane down in a pasture at the Powers farm on the Bath Road in Brunswick.

Frank Simpson, who lived near the farm, was himself an aviation pioneer. When Lindbergh landed, he greeted Simpson by name. They had met in New York when Frank was training for his pilot’s license.

Frank Simpson went on to an illustrious aviation career, delivering air mail, serving as a flight instructor, and test piloting P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes during World War II. However, his greatest local fame came later from running Simpson’s Animal Park in Brunswick.

On July 31, 1934, Lindbergh again landed in Brunswick, this time in a pasture on the west side of town. David Douglas had carved out a landing field at his farm on Durham Road. When he was forced down by fog Lindbergh left his plane in Brunswick and borrowed a car. Farmer Douglas put a barbed wire fence around Lindbergh’s plane to keep it safe from cattle until it could be retrieved.

Bowdoin College started a Civilian Pilot Training curriculum in the 1930s for young men. In 1939, a young woman named Ann Wood applied for one of the dozen openings. Bowdoin first rejected her application, but when there was one spot left unfilled, they let her in. Ann Wood earned her pilot’s license and was recruited to help the war effort in World War II by joining the British Air Transport Auxiliary. She logged hundreds of flights in 75 different types of military aircraft. After the war, she held senior management position at several airlines.

On December 7, 1941, more than 180 planes of the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Within four months Brunswick agreed to host a Naval Air Field at the Municipal Airport to train Royal Canadian Air Force pilots of the British Naval Command. The Naval Air Field in Brunswick was decommissioned after World War II. However, it was reactivated in 1951 as a Naval Air Station. After six decades, Naval Air Station Brunswick was disestablished in 2011 when Brunswick Executive Airport opened.

In January 2021, Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace launched the world’s first rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel.

Jym St. Pierre

