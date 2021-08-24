Stilt-walkers and a hip hop dance troupe will be among the attractions at the Wiscaset Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at the village.

Dancemaineia from Waldoboro will perform under the direction of Melanie Lecher Pagurko.

Costumed stilt-walkers from Mortal Beasts and Deities in Connecticut under the direction of Mark Alexander will also perform.

Other features at the art walk include bouquets from the Garden Club of Wiscasset, community tables, artisan vendors and art-making projects under the direction of Celia Ludwig and Jan Whitfield.

Sarah’s Café and Mammy’s Bakery are offering picnics-to-go for advance order and evening pick-up.

Visit wiscassetartwalk.org for more information.

