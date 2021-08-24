The beginning of the planned destruction of Enchanted Township, on Spencer Road near Jackman, has begun.
What once was a beautiful green forest with mountains and hills in the distance is now a stripped-to-the-bare-ground corridor. White trucks, with workers from Wisconsin and other states (rarely a Maine vehicle), travel Spencer Road in clouds of dust to create this proclaimed clean-energy project.
“Clean energy” is a lie. Mega-dams are not clean, and there has never been any substantiated proof to Central Maine Power’s claims of reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions. In fact, they paid lobbyists, including former Gov. Paul LePage, to help defeat the bill that would have had an independent company complete a study to prove or disprove their claims.
What once brought a sense of peace and happiness and respite from that other world has become a horrible example of greed, corruption, lies and hate.
Those of us who have experienced the magic of Enchanted now have feelings of sadness, anger, a huge sense of loss and disbelief that this project has been allowed to get this far.
We won’t give up and we won’t give in. It isn’t over and it isn’t a done deal.
Please vote “yes on 1” in November to reject the corridor!
Linda Lee
Bowdoin
