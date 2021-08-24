OAKLAND, Calif. — Luis Torrens hit a tie-breaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win Tuesday.

The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen (11-5), who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.

Seattle wrapped up an eight-game, three-city trip 6-2.

Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single for Oakland in the first before Jarred Kelenic tied it at 1 with a single of his own in the second. Kelenic also doubled home Tom Murphy in the eighth and scored on Dylan Moore’s single.

Elvis Andrus hit a two-out double in the seventh and Mark Canha walked to chase Flexen, but Oakland came up empty. Starling Marte hit a high fly against Drew Steckenrider, who earned his sixth save.

The A’s lost their fourth straight game – all but Tuesday’s result by two or fewer runs – and eighth in 10 following a 12-3 stretch.

A day after he was a late scratch because of a bruised left foot, Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman got hit by a pitch in his left wrist area in the fourth but stayed in the game.

A’s lefty Cole Irvin (9-12) was done after three innings, tagged for three runs and seven hits with two walks.

Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit, 36, made his 500th career appearance.

DIAMONDBACKS: Left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.

Smith’s suspension is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.

Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

“For me, of course I’m frustrated,” Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m hurt when the player hurts. That’s how I wear it. I’m emotionally attached to these guys. With Caleb, I think he’s extremely frustrated. He’s frustrated because he’s been accused of some wrongdoing that he thinks is not justified. That’s why I think he wants to appeal. He wants to be heard. He wants to get his story out there.

“Everybody wants to be heard. I think Caleb just wants to talk to Major League Baseball, tell them what was going on. Obviously, that will happen through the appeal process.”

Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected. The Diamondbacks will not be able to fill his spot on the 26-man roster during the suspension.

All pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids since the crackdown started on June 21.

The 30-year-old Smith is in his his fifth big league season with his third team. The left-hander is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA this season, his second with Arizona after being traded by Miami last year. He also pitched for the New York Yankees.

CARDINALS: Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022.

Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

Molina’s 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most for any catcher with just one team. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Molina was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft.

PHILLIES: A federal magistrate judge has decided that changes by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Phillie Phanatic mascot last year were sufficient to allow its continued use by the club.

In a 91-page decision on Aug. 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan decided that creators of the Phillie Phanatic had demonstrated the mascot had been registered as an artistic sculpture under copyright law.

Netburn recommended that Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, be credited as sole authors of the Phanatic and said the company had the right to terminate the Phillies’ 1984 agreement to acquire rights to the fuzzy creature, which H/E did on June 15, 2020.

The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot in February 2020, a new look featuring flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.

“H/E argue that P2 is not original because it is the `same old Phanatic’ or a `slavish copy’ of P1,” Netburn wrote. “If the Phillies had designed something so dissimilar from the Phanatic that it would no longer be recognizable as the Phanatic, then, by extension, it would not be a derivative of the Phanatic, and instead would be a completely different mascot.”

Netburn cited a 1991 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Feist Publications Inc. v. Rural Telephone Service Company Inc.

“To be sure, the changes to the structural shape of the Phanatic are no great strokes of brilliance,” she wrote, “but as the Supreme Court has already noted, a compilation of minimally creative elements, `no matter how crude, humble or obvious,’ can render a work a derivative.”

Lawyers for Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson said in a statement “if left uncorrected this low bar for a derivative work will thwart the very purpose and intent of the copyright termination provisions established by Congress to fairly compensate original creators for their works 35 years after they have licensed or granted rights in their creations, as Bonnie and Wayde did in 1984. The fight of the original creators for their just due will continue.”

The Phillies declined comment, citing the ongoing litigation, spokeswoman Bonnie Clark said.

RANGERS: The Texas Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to COVID-19 injured list, and pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning – their scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday – are not with the team because of health and safety protocols.

The Rangers opened a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday night with Howard and Dunning scheduled to start the final two games. Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Triple-A Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start Wednesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday.

The Rangers have five players on the COVID IL, including Heim, who was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the list.

Infielder Ryan Dorow and left-hander Hyeon-jong Yang were added as replacements from Round Rock. Center fielder Leody Taveras was recalled from Round Rock and batted leadoff against the Indians Tuesday. First baseman Curtis Terry was optioned to Triple-A.

