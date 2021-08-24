Portland Public Schools and several other districts in coastal Maine communities have high rates of vaccinations among eligible students, according to a new dashboard of student COVID-19 vaccination rates by school district released by the state Tuesday.

But many other Maine districts have moderate or low vaccination rates among students, with a handful showing vaccination rates of less than 25 percent.

The dashboard, released by the Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Department of Education, provides an estimate of student vaccination rates for young people ages 12 to 18 using zip code data and the numbers of young people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be updated about every two weeks.

“These data will equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities and help parents and students better understand vaccination rates in their areas,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a news release. “Paired with our work to support schools in offering vaccination clinics and promoting the benefits of these safe and effective vaccines, we can curb the spread of COVID-19 by boosting vaccination rates in schools throughout Maine.”

The dashboard shows several school districts with student vaccination rates above 75 percent, including the state’s largest, Portland Public Schools, where the vaccination rate for eligible students is estimated to be between 85 and 89 percent.

Only four school districts have student vaccination rates below 25 percent. They are: Stacyville-based Regional School Unit 89, where the vaccination rate is between 20 to 24 percent; Cutler Public Schools, 15 to 19 percent; School Administrative District 76 on Swans Island, 15 to 19 percent; and Lisbon Public Schools, 20 to 24 percent.

This story will be updated.

