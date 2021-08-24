NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston made his case to become New Orleans starting quarterback with two first-quarter touchdown passes in a 23-21 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

But after the game, New Orleans Coach Sean Payton had no timetable on naming a starting QB. Winston and Taysom Hill are vying to replace Drew Brees, who retired in the offseason after 15 seasons as the Saints’ quarterback.

“We’ll see. I’ll keep you posted,” Payton told reporters when asked after the game about the quarterback competition. “I don’t have a time frame, though. When we know what direction we’re going, we’ll let you guys know, and we’re not going to, you know, try to anticipate saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to be midweek or next week.’ That’s the best way, I think, for us to handle it, and it’s kind of how we’ve always handled something like this.”

Winston played the first three series against the Jaguars. The first ended with a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Callaway with 12:17 left in the first quarter and the third ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Callaway with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The middle possession ended in a punt.

“I haven’t started a football game in so long, man,” Winston said, “so I was so excited to just get an opportunity to start and lead the pack. It was exciting. The rhythm was great. The offensive line was phenomenal, and we had guys like Quez making plays all night. You got to love that.”

Winseon completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards. The first scoring drive covered 72 yards on six plays. The second was a six-play, 57-yard series.

The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State, Winston was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft and spent his first five seasons as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But when the Bucs signed Tom Brady last year, they didn’t re-sign Winston, and he spent the season as a backup to Brees.

Hill took over for Winston and played six possessions on Monday night. Along with three punts and a fourth-down failure, Hill produced a 52-yard field goal on the final snap of the first half and a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 1:27 left in the third quarter on his final snap in the game.

Hill completed 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

BILLS: Buffalo receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

That means Beasley and Davis will miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the development first reported by the New York Daily News.

Both Beasley and Davis tested negative for COVID-19 but were required to leave the Bills facility and follow the NFL and NFLPA’s five-day reentry protocols before they can rejoin the team, the person said. Only unvaccinated players are subject to what’s referred to as the five-day reentry cadence. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 days.

Beasley has been an outspoken critic against vaccinations and the league’s COVID-19 policies. In June, he posted a statement on social media threatening to retire after the NFL and NFLPA announced new rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

He opened training camp by reading from a statement in which he repeatedly referred to a lack of transparency and information on vaccinations. Beasley’s comments contradicted those by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who has said the team has done everything it can to educate players.

FALCONS: Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback. Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Rosen was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 17 and also spent time with Tampa Bay, making the Falcons his fifth team in four seasons.

PANTHERS: Carolina agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and he will be reunited this year with former teammate Sam Darnold this season in Carolina.

BROWNS: Defensive end Takk McKinley has returned to the team after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons.

McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday before he was spotted heading into the training facility as the Browns began stretching.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, came back a few days ago.

“He’s doing well, working through it and hopefully we’ll see more of him as we go,” Stefanski said. “He’s in a good place, ready to go.”

The Browns are hoping McKinley can bring experience and depth to their line as a backup for star ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. McKinley seemed to be playing well early in training camp before he left following a July 31 practice for unspecified reasons. Stefanski hasn’t divulged any specifics on why the 25-year-old McKinley has been out.

McKinley was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2017. He spent four seasons with the Falcons before being waived last season. He was claimed by two other teams and then was placed on injured reserve by Las Vegas after failing his physical.

BEARS: Chicago will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans. Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us,” Bears Coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday.

Fields will play with some but not all of the offensive starters. Nagy said he’s leaning toward giving the former Ohio State star the chance to play with the Bears’ first-team offensive line, but the receivers could be a mix of reserves and starters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.