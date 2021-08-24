PORTLAND – Lester Baker, 72, formerly of Windham, passed away after a battle with cancer on August 21. He was born in Portland on August 4, 1949 to Leroy and Alice Baker as the youngest of seven children.

After graduating from Portland High School in 1967, he joined the Army and served four years with the Army Security Agency, including two tours in Vietnam and deployments to Ethiopia and Germany. He then received his Associates Degree from the University of Southern Maine and worked for several years at the American Red Cross and Coastal Bank. In 1993 he began a career at the Maine Correctional Center, achieving the rank of sergeant. He began a second career in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the town of Windham, and got his paramedic certification in 2005. He retired from corrections in 2011 and from the fire department in 2020. He loved his work, fly-fishing, golfing, and traveling.

He is survived by his three children, Christopher Baker (Martha), Andrew Baker, and Erin Throwe (Justin); five grandchildren; and siblings, Barbara Bailey, Charlotte Cole and Charles Baker.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for bringing him comfort in his final days.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St Ann’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham with a burial service to follow at Arlington Cemetery in North Windham.

To express condolences and to participate in Lester’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to a veteran’s organization of your choice.

Guest Book