Allen Everett Held 1934 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Allen E. Held 87, died unexpectedly Wednesday August 18, 2021 at his home in Topsham. He was born May 29, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, to Arthur and Margaret (Border) Held. Allen entered the United States Navy in 1953. He began this chapter with his wife Carol and their three children Allen, Joe and Lori. His Naval career took them to Florida, Spain, Maryland and finally settling in the Brunswick/Topsham area in 1966. Following retirement as a Chief Petty Officer in1980, Allen began a 2nd career as a security guard at Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant retiring again in 1998. On September 8, 1978 he married June Levesque. The couple shared a family of seven children which grew to include 17 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife June in April of 2006. Through the years many memories were made and the families form a lasting bond. Allen enjoyed NASCAR, was an avid golfer and snowmobiling was a favorite with his buddies for many years. He also enjoyed time hunting with his sons, grandson and friends. He was always a jokester and lived life to the fullest. He was kind, compassionate, and the best friend anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed, but he has passed on life lessons that will live on forever. Besides his wife, June, Allen was predeceased by a sister, Alice and a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Merrifield. He is survived by his sons, Allen and wife Jodi, Joseph and wife Susan and Glenn, his daughters, Lori and husband Scott, and Rachel and husband Gerry, 17 grandchildren. Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick, where a service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 25. Interment will be at a later date in St. John Cemetery in Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com

