PORTLAND – Carleton L. Thurston Sr., 89, of Portland, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Portland, on Nov. 8, 1931, a son of the late Clifford L. and Henrietta M. Thurston. He grew up in Portland, attending local area schools and graduated from Deering High School. Carl participated in the High School ROTC Program.

He worked for Saunders Brother in Westbrook for roughly 20 years before retiring. He was an avid modeler and an airplane enthusiast and was a member of several modeling groups.

He is survived by six children, Carleton Jr., Stephen, Francine, Christopher, Paul and James as well as 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra and son, Kevin as well as his longtime companion, Barbara Wilson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, Maine.

