BUXTON – Jean Whitney, professor of teacher education at the University of Southern Maine and mother of Rosalie and Archer Thomas, died August 20 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a 6-year battle with colon cancer. Jean was born in Burlington, Vt. in 1964. She attended public schools in Exeter, N.H., Jackson, Miss., and South Paris, Maine, graduating from Oxford Hills High School in 1982. After graduating from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., she obtained her masters’ degree from the University of Pittsburgh and then taught special education in South Portland from 1987 to 1991. She received her doctorate in special education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1994 and subsequently served as a senior research associate with the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston’s Graduate College of Education. In 2003, Jean became the director of educator preparation at the University of Southern Maine. She taught courses in research methods and inclusionary practice while supervising the work of student-teachers in various schools in southern Maine. For several years she served the University of Southern Maine as an associate dean. Jean is survived by her children Rosalie and Archer, her sisters Katherine Whitney of Lewiston and Rebecca Mandel of Los Angeles, her brother-in-law David Mandel; her niece and nephew Madeline and Freddie Mandel; and her parents Alison and Tom Whitney of South Paris, Maine. Surviving also are her friends of many decades – all of whom are considered family and all of whom provided immense affection and assistance during her long illness. A resident of Bar Mills, Maine for 19 years, Jean derived great enjoyment from pottery and knitting projects. She spent part of everyday outside, accompanied by her dog Harry and appreciative of the beauty found outside her doorstep along the Saco River. She is remembered for her upbeat nature, confidence, dedication to the equality of all peoples, and the faithfulness of her friendships. Vaccinated and masked friends and family are invited to a memorial service and celebration of Jean’s life at 2 p.m. on August 28, 2021 in her backyard at 50 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, ME 04093. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home – Buxton is entrusted with her arrangements.﻿

